Rampage begin training ahead of season

Members of the Prince Rupert Rampage got their preseason prep started on Aug. 30. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Rampage players met for their first session of dry land training at the Charles Hays Secondary School soccer field on Aug. 30.

The team is trying to get their legs conditioned for the 2018-2019 campaign that will begin on Sep. 29 in Kitimat vs. the Ice Demons.

“I think everyone’s pretty excited,” said Bret Roth, the team’s goalie. “…There was a little bit of disappointment at the end of the season but I think we’re looking up, I think the squad’s going to be pretty good this year.”

READ MORE: Rampage season schedule set

READ MORE: Ice Demons returning to CIHL for 2018-2019 season



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter