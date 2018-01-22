Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

The win puts Prince Rupert in second place in the CIHL

The Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Quesnel Kangaroos 6-0 on Jan. 21 to secure second place in the CIHL for the 2017-2018 season. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Rampage ended their 2017-2018 season on a high note on Jan. 21, beating the Quesnel Kangaroos 6-0 at home on the second day of a two-game homestand.

The Rampage were in control the entire game against the Kangaroos, controlling the puck, pushing pace on offence and checking aggressively.

Tyler Ostrom opened the scoring for the Rampage with a solo effort at 7:06 in the first period. His goal was followed soon after by Jared Meers, who scored a second unassisted goal in the period to give the Rampage a two-goal cushion.

The Kangaroos, frustrated by their inability to get into the game, racked up seven first period penalties, one of which was a game misconduct against Mike Wakita who was ejected from the game. The penalty carried over into the second period, and while the Rampage struggled to get organized at first, they were able to take capitalize on their numbers advantage to extend their lead to three off another goal by Meers.

Two additional goals in the second period by Cody Hodges and Jordan Weir extended the Rampage lead going into the third where Cole Atchison added a sixth to complete the final score. Goaltender Brett Roth secured his first shutout of the season in the game also.

The win gives the Rampage second place in the CIHL for the season behind the Terrace River Kings. They travel to Williams Lake to play in game 1 against the Stampeders on Jan. 27.



