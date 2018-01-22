The Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Quesnel Kangaroos 6-0 on Jan. 21 to secure second place in the CIHL for the 2017-2018 season. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

The win puts Prince Rupert in second place in the CIHL

The Prince Rupert Rampage ended their 2017-2018 season on a high note on Jan. 21, beating the Quesnel Kangaroos 6-0 at home on the second day of a two-game homestand.

The Rampage were in control the entire game against the Kangaroos, controlling the puck, pushing pace on offence and checking aggressively.

READ MORE: Rampaging toward the playoffs

Tyler Ostrom opened the scoring for the Rampage with a solo effort at 7:06 in the first period. His goal was followed soon after by Jared Meers, who scored a second unassisted goal in the period to give the Rampage a two-goal cushion.

The Kangaroos, frustrated by their inability to get into the game, racked up seven first period penalties, one of which was a game misconduct against Mike Wakita who was ejected from the game. The penalty carried over into the second period, and while the Rampage struggled to get organized at first, they were able to take capitalize on their numbers advantage to extend their lead to three off another goal by Meers.

READ MORE: Rampage beat Stampeders in overtime thriller

Two additional goals in the second period by Cody Hodges and Jordan Weir extended the Rampage lead going into the third where Cole Atchison added a sixth to complete the final score. Goaltender Brett Roth secured his first shutout of the season in the game also.

The win gives the Rampage second place in the CIHL for the season behind the Terrace River Kings. They travel to Williams Lake to play in game 1 against the Stampeders on Jan. 27.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rampaging toward the playoffs

Just Posted

Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

The win puts Prince Rupert in second place in the CIHL

Kurka keeps thing official

The longtime hockey referee has been on the ice in Prince Rupert for more than 30 years

Rampaging toward the playoffs

The Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Terrace River Kings 8-5 on Jan. 20

Sweet tradition returns: Sugar Shack 2018

The 2018 Sugar Shack festival celebrates Francophone culture in Prince Rupert Jan. 24-27

Joie de vivre

Finding those “awe” moments with family, friends and food

VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

Complaint against Prince George RCMP in death of Wet’suwet’en man

Thirty-five year old Dale Culver died while in Prince George RCMP custody last summer.

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Most Read