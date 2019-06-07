Rainmakers wrap up final day of provincial golf championship

Arlen Des Champ leads the way for the Rainmakers in their long awaited return to the tournament

The Charles Hays Rainmakers closed out the AA Golf Provincials on Wednesday, June 5, at Pheasant Glen Resort in Parksville.

Arlen Des Champ once again set the top mark for the Rainmakers, shooting an 80 overall on the par 72 course. This was just three strokes off Des Champ’s opening round score of 77.

Jonathan Pirillo landed in the eighties both days, shooting 89 on Wednesday to follow up Tuesday’s 86. Nicholas Pirillo, Noah Aceto and Gavin McNiece rounded out the squad.

Despite the cold and wet conditions that came with Wednesday’s round, head coach Tyler Stene was impressed with his team’s overall performance.

“We had one of the youngest teams there,” said Stene. “The future looks bright for Charles Hays golf team the next couple of years.”

This was the Rainmakers first trip to the golf provincials in over six years.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter