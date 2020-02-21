Rainmakers take on defending champs in opening round of Jr. Boys Basketball championships

Prince Rupert basketball club to take on province’s best in Langley on Saturday

The No. 21-ranked Charles Hays Rainmakers square off against the former champion Burnaby South Rebels on Saturday at the 2020 Junior Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley.

The Rebels may be the defending junior boys champions, but enter this year as the No. 12 seed in the 32-team tournament.

Vancouver’s St. Patrick Celtics and Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Falcons are the respective top seeds at the tournament.

The Charles Hays Junior Boys Rainmakers come off a thrilling overtime victory to win the Duchess Park Condor Classic Tournament in January.

Top Rainmakers to watch in the 2020 Jr. Basketball tournament are Kole Jones, Darren Budskin, Ryvery Bryant and Alex Nguyen.

