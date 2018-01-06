Rainmakers host Grizzlies

Rainmakers played two games against the GW Graham Grizzlies on Jan. 5 and 6. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior boys basketball team is playing the second game of a home-and-home set against the GW Graham Grizzlies on Jan. 6.

The Rainmakers came back from an early 15 point deficit to win the first game of the series 79-58 behind 34 points from Liam McChesney and 18 points from Kai Leighton.

This is the Rainmakers second two-game series of the season at home. On Dec. 15 and 16, the team Caledonia 71-31 and 82-28.

READ MORE: Rainmakers donminate Caledonia



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter