Rainmakers played two games against the GW Graham Grizzlies on Jan. 5 and 6. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rainmakers host Grizzlies

Charles Hays Rainmakers play two game set against Chilliwack team

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior boys basketball team is playing the second game of a home-and-home set against the GW Graham Grizzlies on Jan. 6.

The Rainmakers came back from an early 15 point deficit to win the first game of the series 79-58 behind 34 points from Liam McChesney and 18 points from Kai Leighton.

This is the Rainmakers second two-game series of the season at home. On Dec. 15 and 16, the team Caledonia 71-31 and 82-28.

