The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders went 3-0 to win the women’s division of the 42nd annual Men’s and Women’s Hockey tournament in Terrace on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

Raiders claim the crown in Terrace

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders went 3-0 in the Terrace Classic

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders conquered the women’s division in the Terrace Classic’s 42nd annual Men’s and Women’s Hockey tournament.

The team competed from Jan. 19-21, going 3-0 against competition from the Northwest.

READ MORE: Raiders go 3-0 in Smithers

“They played very well,” said head coach Troy O’Toole. “Everyone in their own way contributed to the team winning the tournament.”

The team’s first game was a 5-0 shutout against Smithers. Brittany Waite scored two goals in the effort to go along with scores from Michele Cross-Pomponio, Janice Fudger and Nadia Movold.

Then the team won 6-1 against a regional team with two goals from Waite and two from Fudger to go along with one from Candice Arimare and one from Christy Allen.

In their third and final game, the Raiders defeated Terrace 6-1. Waite led the effort with four goals, Fudger added a goal and Reagan Pomponio scored the sixth.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Raiders take first in Vernon hockey tournament

O’Toole said that everyone on the team found a way to contribute to the successful tournament win, and that he was pleased with the Raider’s overall effort.

“Each line and defensive pairing supported each other when it was needed,” he said. “Communication on the ice was improved and created some excellent scoring opportunities. Overall, it was a great effort.”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

Just Posted

Raiders claim the crown in Terrace

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders went 3-0 in the Terrace Classic

Kaien Anti-Poverty Society robbed again

The Prince Rupert society was robbed of food for a second time this month

Cause of Kitkatla seaplane crash released

TSB report on seaplane crash during a water landing in May 2016, Inland Air has since changed policy

UPDATE: Coal train derailment near New Hazelton

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment in Northern B.C.

Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

The win puts Prince Rupert in second place in the CIHL

VIDEO: New whale rescue equipment comes to Rupert

Fisheries officers took to the water to practice saving stranded whales

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Fuel truck and train collide in B.C. causing massive fire

More emergency crews are still arriving on scene of a massive fire at the Port Coquitlam rail yard.

Back to work: U.S. government shutdown ends after Democrats relent

Short-term spending measure means both sides could see another shutdown stalemate in three weeks

Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at B.C. arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest after at game at Pitt Meadows Arena last Wednesday.

Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory

UPDATE: Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Most Read