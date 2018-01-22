Raiders claim the crown in Terrace

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders went 3-0 in the Terrace Classic

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders went 3-0 to win the women’s division of the 42nd annual Men’s and Women’s Hockey tournament in Terrace on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

The Prince Rupert Adventure Paving Raiders conquered the women’s division in the Terrace Classic’s 42nd annual Men’s and Women’s Hockey tournament.

The team competed from Jan. 19-21, going 3-0 against competition from the Northwest.

READ MORE: Raiders go 3-0 in Smithers

“They played very well,” said head coach Troy O’Toole. “Everyone in their own way contributed to the team winning the tournament.”

The team’s first game was a 5-0 shutout against Smithers. Brittany Waite scored two goals in the effort to go along with scores from Michele Cross-Pomponio, Janice Fudger and Nadia Movold.

Then the team won 6-1 against a regional team with two goals from Waite and two from Fudger to go along with one from Candice Arimare and one from Christy Allen.

In their third and final game, the Raiders defeated Terrace 6-1. Waite led the effort with four goals, Fudger added a goal and Reagan Pomponio scored the sixth.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Raiders take first in Vernon hockey tournament

O’Toole said that everyone on the team found a way to contribute to the successful tournament win, and that he was pleased with the Raider’s overall effort.

“Each line and defensive pairing supported each other when it was needed,” he said. “Communication on the ice was improved and created some excellent scoring opportunities. Overall, it was a great effort.”



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter