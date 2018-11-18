Quesnel Kangaroos bounce Prince Rupert Rampage

The Quesnel Kangaroos emerged victorious in a shootout with the Prince Rupert Rampage this afternoon.

The Roos won 8-4 on family day at West Fraser Centre.

Quesnel’s assistant captain Alessio Tomassetti scored back to back goals in the second period to go along with a pair of assists for the match.

Nick Tomassetti, Ryan Haines, Karl Weberg, Curtis Gassoff, Stewert Lambert and Justin Fulton also contributed to the score sheet for the home team.

Cody Koskimaki and Cole Morris both notched a pair of goals in the second period for the visitors, but their squad was unable to take advantage of extra man chances in the first two periods.

“We had a couple of really good power play opportunities,” says Rampage head coach Roger Atchison, “But we couldn’t finish. “

READ MORE: Roos loses heartbreaker to Stamps in OT

The Roos came out very aggressive to begin the game and wracked up 16 minutes of penalties before the third period began.

Their head coach Harley Gilks is not upset at their physical approach.

“The boys have to play their game with an aggressive, in-your-face attitude but disciplined at the same time,” he says, “If we get a bad call against us, we get a bad call, but you’ve got to keep your feet moving at all times.”

With Quesnel leading 6-4 entering the third period, the Rampage had three or four excellent opportunities to close the gap, but were turned away by some timely goalkeeping by Roos backstop, Brandon Peacock.

“I thought we were all over them but the Quesnel goalie kept them in it there,” says Atchison, “We just couldn’t finish. He made some great saves and we couldn’t catch a break.”

The Rampage started the season very strong but have faltered on their southern road trip, losing games to Terrace, Williams Lake and now Quesnel.

As for the Roos, they have eyes on the top of the league.

“It feels good to beat a team ahead of us in the standings,” says Gilks, “Quesnel should be up there. There’s a lot of talent on this team and there’s not reason for us to not keep on the route that we’re going.”


sports@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nick Tomassetti opens up the scoring on a two-on-one rush.
Cody Koskimaki pots one of his two goals on the afternoon, sliding the puck by Brandon Peacock.
Brett Roth makes a save in the second period of the Rampage’s 8-4 loss to Quesnel.
Justin Fulton narrowly misses a penalty shot attempt in the third period
Nick Tomassetti opens up the scoring on a two-on-one rush.

Previous story
Prince Rupert Rampage fall to Stampeders

Just Posted

Quesnel Kangaroos bounce Prince Rupert Rampage

Alessio Tomassetti gets four points in 8-4 shootout win at West Fraser Centre

Prince Rupert Rampage fall to Stampeders

The Rampage lost their second game in a row in Williams Lake.

Heart of Our City – One good deed

Peggy Fergusson helped a senior Rupertite regain her footing

Rupert rugby player shines for Barbarians

Hannah Scherr started playing rugby in the youth program in Prince Rupert

Northern First Nations partnership reshaping government’s approach to reconciliation

Kaska, Tahltan and Tlingit First Nations share Premier’s Award for Innovation with ministry

This Week – Episode 111

Selena Horne, Charles Hays high school musical star, co-hosts the Northern View’s weekly show

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

High-end B.C. house prices dropping, but no relief at lower levels

But experts say home ownership remains out of reach for many for middle- and lower-income families

Worker killed in collision at B.C. coal mine

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

Most Read