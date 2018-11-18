Quesnel Kangaroos bounce Prince Rupert Rampage

The Quesnel Kangaroos emerged victorious in a shootout with the Prince Rupert Rampage this afternoon.

The Roos won 8-4 on family day at West Fraser Centre.

Quesnel’s assistant captain Alessio Tomassetti scored back to back goals in the second period to go along with a pair of assists for the match.

Nick Tomassetti, Ryan Haines, Karl Weberg, Curtis Gassoff, Stewert Lambert and Justin Fulton also contributed to the score sheet for the home team.

Cody Koskimaki and Cole Morris both notched a pair of goals in the second period for the visitors, but their squad was unable to take advantage of extra man chances in the first two periods.

“We had a couple of really good power play opportunities,” says Rampage head coach Roger Atchison, “But we couldn’t finish. “

The Roos came out very aggressive to begin the game and wracked up 16 minutes of penalties before the third period began.

Their head coach Harley Gilks is not upset at their physical approach.

“The boys have to play their game with an aggressive, in-your-face attitude but disciplined at the same time,” he says, “If we get a bad call against us, we get a bad call, but you’ve got to keep your feet moving at all times.”

With Quesnel leading 6-4 entering the third period, the Rampage had three or four excellent opportunities to close the gap, but were turned away by some timely goalkeeping by Roos backstop, Brandon Peacock.

“I thought we were all over them but the Quesnel goalie kept them in it there,” says Atchison, “We just couldn’t finish. He made some great saves and we couldn’t catch a break.”

The Rampage started the season very strong but have faltered on their southern road trip, losing games to Terrace, Williams Lake and now Quesnel.

As for the Roos, they have eyes on the top of the league.

“It feels good to beat a team ahead of us in the standings,” says Gilks, “Quesnel should be up there. There’s a lot of talent on this team and there’s not reason for us to not keep on the route that we’re going.”



