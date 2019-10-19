PRMS Grade 8 girls welcome Coast Tsimshian Academy for first home volleyball game

Prince Rupert Middle School’s Grade 8 girls played their first home volleyball game of the season.
Coast Tsimshian Academy (CTA) was the competition for PRMS at Saturday’s play day.
Despite losing their three matches to CTA, spirits and sportsmanship remained high all around.
The MVP of sportsmanship was CTA player Bethany who high-fived almost every single athlete on both teams each time they made a play.
“I just feel like I should because everyone did good and they all deserve it. I’m happy with everyone’s sportsmanship and their attitude,” she said.
The PRMS girls will be focusing on ironing out the kinks in their game.
Denise Wilson, coach for the PRMS girls said that moving forward they will be focusing on their serves and gelling their very large team together.
