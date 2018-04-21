The TrailRider program was launched on April 21 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

Prince Rupert’s beautiful trails will become available to those with mobility challenges thanks to a new program designed to help them have more access to the outdoors.

On April 21, the Kaien Coastal Riders, in partnership with the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society, launched Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program.

READ MORE: Plans in motion for people with disabilities wanting trail access

The program makes use of a TrailRider, a machine that enables safe transportation of individuals with unique mobility restrictions over rough and uneven terrain, and is suitable for use off-road and on trails.

“If they want to go see the public dock, go on the waterfront, go on Rushbrook Trail when it opens, Butze or visit Diana Lake, that’s what we’re really geared toward,” said Jessie Gibson, a founder of Kaien Coastal Riders and one of the event organizers. “It’s what the riders want, where they want to go and who they want to go with.”

The program has been a project Gibson and Morgan Foisy have been working on for a little more than a year. Foisy — a rehabilitation assistant in Prince Rupert — began fundraising for the project in 2017 after seeing a need for it in Prince Rupert. In the time since, the two have worked on bringing a TrailRider to the city in addition to securing the funding to make sure it is properly insured and finding partners in the community to manage it.

READ MORE: TrailRider one step closer to hitting the road

Now that the project has become a reality, those with unique mobility needs will have the ability to go to places they had once thought would not be possible. 72-year-old Mike Shook has had issues with his ankles and joints, and struggles to walk on uneven footing. He was present with his wife Sue Neilson who said they were excited about the prospect of being able to visit trails together in the future.

“When I mentioned Butze his face just lit up,” Neilson said.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MVP of the Week: Growing into his game

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

Learning the language of technology

School District 52 teachers learned about circuits, Microbits and JavaScripts on April 20

MVP of the Week: Growing into his game

Xander Gerritsen brings a big game to the ice in Prince Rupert

Salmon fishery top of mind as Cullen returns to Parliament

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP says he’ll push for earliest release of DFO plan

Fourth weekly marine service added to Port of Prince Rupert

THE Alliance and its partners have made Prince Rupert its first port of call this spring

Indigenous language app launched in Northern B.C.

Learning Sm’algyax with the help of a new website in Prince Rupert

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

Most Read

  • Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

    Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible