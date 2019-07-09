Prince Rupert’s Crosby Stewart representing Canada abroad

The FISU Rugby Sevens tournament took place in Italy this past weekend, featuring Prince Rupert representation on the international stage.

City native Crosby Stewart started all three games for the Canadian national team at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) competition in Napoli. Stewart recently graduated from the University of Victoria, where he played for the legendary Doug Tate as part of the Vikes rugby squad.

Canada started the first game against France strong, sticking with their opponent into the halftime break down only 14-5. The second half got away from the Canadians however as the French came away with a 35-5 victory.

In their second game against the highly touted Japanese, Canada surprised everyone by jumping out to an early lead with a try. It was all Japan from there however, as they went on to win the game 44-5. Japan proved to be the class of the tournament, shutting out Russia 14-0 in the semi-final before downing South Africa 15-12 in the final to claim the FISU title.

In their final game against hosts Italy the Canadians were held scoreless at halftime, but a second half try cut the deficit to just two points. Italy secured a final try shortly after however, as Canada dropped the match 12-5 to end their tournament.

The Canadian women’s side saw more success, winning their opening game against Italy. Like the men they found themselves overmatched by Japan however, losing to the eventual women’s champs 29-0. Canada closed out the tournament with a 17-7 loss to France.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter