Members of Prince Rupert’s badminton club competed in the North Central badminton tournament on April 27. (Photo submitted by Kalie Anderson)

Prince Rupert’s badminton crew hits the road

The club competed in the North Central Badminton Tournament April 27-29

Prince Rupert’s badminton club went on the road April 27-29 where they competed in the North Central Badminton Tournament in Prince George.

The 12 players made the trip this year where they competed against some of the best amateur players in B.C. and Alberta in the 77-player tournament.

Phat Tran, one of the players who went to Prince George, said Prince Rupert players have been attending the tournament for more than 10 years, and all the players look forward to playing against better competition.

“It’s always nerve wracking,” he said. “You always have to elevate your games, and compete at your optimal potential.”

READ MORE: Racquet and Spokes

In the men’s singles, Phat Tran finished fourth in the A-flight event, while Jonathan Barton, Tam Tran, Clint Franzen and Nate Alcos all made it to the quarterfinal round.

In women’s singles, Kalie Anderson finished third and Amy Dopson finished fifth.

In men’s doubles, Phat Tran and Nate Alcos finished fourth in the A-flight event. Jonathan Barton and Tam Tran lost in the A-flight quarterfinal round, and Clint Franzen and David Tran finished second in the consolation round of the B-flight event.

READ MORE: A killer drop shot

In mixed doubles, Amy Dopson and Tam Tran lost in the semifinals of the B-flight event, Nate Alcos and Kalie Anderson lost in the B-event quarterfinals, and Phat Tran and Heather Bell came in second place in the B-flight event.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota
Next story
‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s badminton crew hits the road

The club competed in the North Central Badminton Tournament April 27-29

Web Poll: Do you support having the owner-operator policy for fish harvesters on the West Coast?

Federal policymakers are considering ways to improve management of Canadian fisheries

Young B.C. fishers instigate study on West Coast licence, quota system

Fisheries and Oceans standing committee question why owner-operator system can’t work in B.C.

$40,000 worth of drugs found in homes across from middle school

Prince Rupert RCMP raided two homes on Lotbiniere Street on May 1

Fighting crime and cancer in Prince Rupert

How members of the RCMP hope to Flush Away Cancer

This Week Podcast — Episode 83

Learn how you can help raise funds for Tour de North in Prince Rupert

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Ministry of Public Safety offers financial aid to victims of floods

Those affected must apply by Aug. 1, 2018

Most Read