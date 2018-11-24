Prince Rupert welcomes All Native Basketball Tournament qualifier

The prelude to the big tournament was held this past week starting on Thursday, Nov 22. and wrapping up on Saturday, Nov 23.

Brandon Stevens looks on as players fight for the rebound (Nick Laws/ The Northern View)

The All Native Basketball Tournament qualifier took place this weekend at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

The qualifier is the precursor to the big tournament this upcoming February.

The tournament in February will be its 60th anniversary, and the event promises to be as big as ever.

Peter Haugan the director of the tournament and its qualifier has been around the game a long time and doesn’t plan on stopping soon,

“I played for a long time, and I have coached. I just love the game and this tournament is a great way to stay around the game,” he said.

While the qualifying tournament doesn’t garner as much attention as the real deal, it is still chalked full of talented athletes and is highly competitive.

The qualifier is comprised of teams who didn’t make last year’s tournament, and teams who were unable to score a victory at last year’s event. These teams come from across the province, coming from as far south as Vancouver.

The teams and athletes are hungry and the only thing that will satisfy their appetite is success.

While the goal is to win, there is much more than just the game going on before, during and after the game.

“It’s a great way to get these communities together and experience the cultures, and catch up with friends you haven’t seen since last years tournament,” Haugan said.

The finals came down to a showdown of southern teams as North Shore and Van City faced off against one another with Van City coming out on top by a final score of 86-76.

