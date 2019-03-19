The Prince Rupert U17 Tribesmen were undefeated in the 2018 Junior All Native Tournament. (Facebook photo)

Prince Rupert Tribesmen set to defend Junior All Native title

The top-seeded U17 team plays their first game of the 2019 tournament on March 19

The U17 Prince Rupert Tribesmen will begin defending their Junior All Native title today at the 2019 basketball tournament in Kitimat.

The boys, seeded in the top spot, were scheduled to play their first game against the Heiltsuk Nation team at 12:30 p.m. in the Tamitik Arena.

Heiltsuk advanced to play the Tribesmen after winning their first game on March 18 against the Klemtu Rainmakers.

The tournament, hosted by Haisla Nation, started early this week with a kick off dinner on March 17 and games yesterday.

Play continues Wednesday and Thursday with games for both U17 and U13 divisions.

Semi-finals and finals will be hold throughout the day on Friday, with trophy presentations to follow.

This year the tournament includes a record-breaking 84 teams from across B.C. in attendance.

The Prince Rupert Tribesmen won the U17 tournament last year, having remained undefeated throughout.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Tribesmen win 2018 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

The U17 Kaien Island girls played their first game at 9:30 a.m., though the score was not available at press time.

More updates to come.


