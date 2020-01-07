Prince Rupert swimmers leave no doubt at Holiday Invitational

Lauryn Fontaine, Natalie DeMille, Josh Joubert, Isaac Dolan, Lily McDonald, Heidi Bellis, Warren Barton and Lia Crump were part of the winning Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club team at the Northwest Holiday Invitational in Terrace in December. Prince Rupert beat teams from Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers to win the competition. (PRASC photo)

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club raced to victory at the Northwest Holiday Invitational in Terrace last month, collecting the most cumulative points to top their area rivals.

Prince Rupert was up against Kitimat, Smithers and the hosts in Terrace during the Dec. 6-8 competition. When the final race was complete they were standing on top of the points table with 858.5, well ahead of second place Kitimat at 676.5. Terrace came third at 661, while Smithers rounded out the standings at 389.

Lauryn Fontaine (17) was a winner in event after event as she swam to six victories to take the gold aggregate in the girls 15 and over group. The 50 and 200-metre backstroke, 50 and 100-metre butterfly and 50 and 100-metre freestyle all went Fontaine’s way, which included a new ManSask AA time in the 50-metre backstroke.

Josh Joubert (14) was a big points collector for Prince Rupert as well, winning the gold aggregate in the boys 13-14 age group. This included wins in the 50, 100 and 200-metre butterfly, and in the 50 and 100-metre freestyle. Joubert set new ManSask AA times in the 100-metre freestyle and butterfly, and the 50-metre butterfly. The latter, which he completed in a time of 30.30, qualifies him for the swim meet in Winnipeg this March.

Warren Barton (17) continued his run of strong swims by claiming the gold aggregate in the boys 15 and over group after winning all seven of his individual events. In the boys 11-12 age group it was Magnus Veldman (12) who was seeing gold, also winning all seven of his events and setting a new Swim B.C. Tier 1 time with a time of 2:31.67 in the 200-metre freestyle. Natalie DeMille (14) grabbed the gold aggregate in the girls 13-14 age group, winning the 50, 100 and 200-metre, 50-metre freestyle and 50-metre breaststroke.

Isaac Dolan (16), Heidi Bellis (11) and Jack Crump (10) all won silver aggregates in their respective division, while Lily McDonald (11) took home a bronze aggregate.

