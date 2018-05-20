Prince Rupert swimmer medal in Special Olympic provincials

Months of hard work, discipline and dedication paid off for two Prince Rupert swimmers in a big way.

Special Olympic athletes Jamie Alexander and Michael Sambo both competed in the 2017 Special Olympics British Columbia Summer Games July 7-9 at the Brocklehurst pool in Kamloops.

The pair brought home five medals between them and both could possibly compete in the Special Olympic Nationals in 2018 if their times qualify.

“Jamie and Michael both did very well. They’ve worked hard over the last two years, having attended almost every single practice,” said Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics coach Terry Ramin. “It would be fantastic for them to go on. I would love to see them go on.”

Alexander competed in the 25, 50 and 100-metre freestyle event, winning the silver medal in the 25-metre freestyle with a time of 00:19.84. He also competed in the 25 and 50-metre backstroke, winning the gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke with a time of 00:54.82. Finally, Alexander won the bronze medal in the 100-metre individual medley with a time of 2:20.04.

Sambo took home the bronze medal in the 25 and 50-metre backstroke events with times of 01:07.63 and 2:54.48 respectively. He also competed in the 25 and 50-metre freestyle events where he finished in fourth and fifth place.

Ramin said both Alexander and Sambo trained hard for the provincial competition putting in hours of practice twice a week at the pool.

“They’re driven and they’re interested in improving themselves, and it’s good to see,” he said. “As long as they’re willing to work at it, I’m willing to push them a little bit harder.”

While Sambo was competing for the first time in this championship, Alexander was returning to the provincial competition for the first time since 2009. He said he’s always wanted to visit Nova Scotia and hopes he and Sambo get that opportunity.

“It’s been a long time coming, that’s all I can say. Eight long years,” he said. “I’m happy to be back, and I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed or keeping my whole hands crossed that we’ll make it to the Nationals.”