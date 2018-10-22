Prince Rupert Seawolves place fourth in Quesnel tournament

The bantam rep Seawolves placed fourth in the Quesnel Bantam Rep tournament over the weekend. (Photo submitted by Shawn Mann)

The Prince Rupert Bantam rep Seawolves were on the road from Oct. 19-21 where they competed in Quesnel Bantam Rep tournament.

The Seawolves beat Williams Lake 3-1 in their first game of the tournament. Mitchell Mann registered a hat trick and was the games offensive MVP. Samantha Wiley was awarded defensive MVP honours.

The Seawolves lost 5-1 in their second game against Quesnel on Saturday, in what coach Shawn Mann described as a “flat footed and lack luster effort.”

In their third game, the team beat Vernon 5-2. Mann said the Seawolves started the game slowly, but eventually they found a rhythm and began to move the puck more effectively.

“We were pretty dominant the whole through,” he said. “Basically our own worst enemy by letting up and not forcing the play in their zone.”

After going 1-1 in pool play, the Seawolves advanced to the tournament’s semifinals where they were matched up with the Williams Lake tier two team.

The two teams were evenly matched in a tight, back-and-forth game that eventually saw the Seawolves lose 5-4 after conceding a goal with 32 seconds left to play. Mann said his team played well despite only having two lines available to play.

“It was a bad bounce that ended up in our net,” Mann said. “Otherwise we out skated and out played them pretty much the entire game.”

The team wrapped up the tournament with a 9-8 loss to the north-west district east team to finish with a 2-4 record.



