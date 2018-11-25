Bantam Seawolves in their final match at the Tier 4 Bantam Provincial Championships on March 21. (Gerry Leibel / Black Press)

Prince Rupert Seawolves look to continue hot start

Bantam Seawolves host the East district rep team for two games Saturday and Sunday

The Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves will look to continue their hot start to the season as the East district Tier 4 rep team visits the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre this weekend.

The Seawolves have started the season strong after beating Smithers twice this past weekend. The first game was a decisive 9-1 victory and the Seawolves followed that up with another dominant performance in a 5-3 game.

Head coach of the Seawolves Shawn Mann expects more of the same this weekend.

“We are a very strong team, and anything short of two wins would be a disappointment,” he said, “but that being said they are a pretty good hockey club and we are going to have to play hard.”

The East district team is made up of players from smaller communities across the northern interior and will look to upset the reigning champion Seawolves.

Last season the Seawolves won five straight games to claim the provincial championship.

While most of that squad has moved on to another age group coach, Mann said that the players who won that championship are the lifeblood of this team.

“Those five from last year’s championships are my leaders, everything follows suit when they play well,” Mann said.

Mann says the games will be high octane and competitive and the win will be a tough one.

“Going to be a tight checking game, physical and we are going to have to play hard and play for each other,” he said.

