Flowers are shown at center ice as preparations are made at Elgar Petersen Arena for a vigil tonight in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Multiple people traveling with the Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team are dead, and many injured when their bus was collided with a semi-trailer north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Prince Rupert remembers Humboldt crash victims

The bantam rep Seawolves held a moment of silence for the Saskatchewan team on Saturday night

Prince Rupert’s hockey community took some time over the weekend to reflect on the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team last week.

At a team banquet on Saturday evening, the city’s bantam rep Seawolves held a moment of silence and a brief prayer in honour of the Broncos after a bus carrying the Saskatchewan team collided with a semi-truck on April 6 along Highway 35.

“It definitely hit home,” said Seawolves head coach Bruce Watkinson. “That could have been any group of kids travelling.”

The Broncos had been travelling to Game 5 of a semi-final playoff series against the Nipawin Hawks when the accident occurred. Those killed in the accident included head coach Darcy Haugan, former Surrey Eagle Jaxon Joseph, bus driver Glen Doerksen, sports reporter Tyler Bieber, and 11 players. Adam Herold, 16, was the youngest victim. Police say that another 14 people on the bus were injured.

The news of the accident resonated with players, parents and coaches in Prince Rupert because the city’s teams spend a significant amount of time on the road during the season travelling to games and tournaments. During the winter, driving along Highway 16 can be especially dangerous as highwinds, ice and avalanche zones can create hazardous road conditions.

The Seawolves had recently returned from Kitimat where they won the Tier 4 Provincial Championship tournament. Despite the dinner being an occasion to celebrate, Watkinson said the accident reminded them that anything can happen at anytime.

“We always think of riding the bus and road trips as part of the minor hockey experience,” he said. “You have kids riding in the front and parents in the back.

“It’s a reminder that there can be risk for sure.”

Roger Atchison, head coach for the Prince Rupert Rampage, said there were no words to describe the tragedy. As someone who spends a lot of time on the road with his team, Atchison said danger on the road is something everyone acknowledges.

“It’s just one of those things that you just fear would never happen to you or anyone,” he said. “It’s always there. You just hope the roads are good, and the drivers are good and the buses are good and you just kinda go.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the families of the victims. So far, it has raised more than $6 million.

READ MORE: Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Humboldt Broncos Twitter)

Previous story
Rupert Runners kick off the season

Just Posted

Prince Rupert remembers Humboldt crash victims

The bantam rep Seawolves held a moment of silence for the Saskatchewan team on Saturday night

Rupert Runners kick off the season

Prince Rupert’s running club held a half marathon and 8K race on April 8

Missing man last seen leaving Shames ski hill

RCMP, Search and Rescue teams look for David Kim between Prince Rupert and Terrace

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Province fills college board vacancies

New appointees come from First Nations organizations

VIDEO: Mckay Street Park breaks ground

Volunteers helped to build the new park in Prince Rupert on April 7 and 8

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

Most Read