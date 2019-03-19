Prince Rupert RCMP Guns take the trophy

Guns hockey team beat the fire department, Hoses, for the first time in five years

RCMP Saints hockey team have taken the trophy for the first time in five years, beating the Prince Rupert Fire Department Blazers in an epic game decided by a shoot out.

The game clock stopped at 4 – 3 after the shoot out.

The Jim Ciccone Civic Centre erupted Friday evening with the annual Guns and Hoses hockey game between Rupert’s police force and fire department.

Staff Sergeant Dave Uppal was happy to see his team take the trophy.

“The firefighters are always competitive, they’ve got some really good players over there. We were up early on them but we knew they would come back hard which they did and took it to a shoot out,” Uppal said.

“We have a really good goalie and he shut the door when we needed it the most.”

The Guns and Hoses teams took to the ice to battle it out in what has become a favourite event for the year. Sparky and Const. Reeve walked among the crowd and greeted everyone with a smile. Sparky got a lot of attention from the kids, some dressed in firefighter uniforms themselves.

The Civic Centre was abuzz with family, friends and service persons all come to see the classic duel between Rupert’s finest. The crowd let their presence be known and banged against the rink sides, shouting and loud applause filled the arena.

After singing the national anthem, the two teams took to the ice and warmed up, red and white uniforms of the Blazers and the Saints filled the rink.

The first period ended without either side scoring a goal and it was not until the second period that the RCMP broke the ice with the first goal. As the game warmed up, there were more attempts at goal. By the time the third period came, the score was 2-1 for the RCMP Guns.

The Blazers kept matching the Saints goal for goal equalizing the game, with nine minutes remaining the Blazers and Saints settled the matter the old-fashioned way, with a fisticuff.

Both teams kept pace with each other and played hard in the final minutes of the game and as the game ran into overtime, the scores remained equal. It was final, only a shoot out could decide the game.

The teams took turns firing the puckat each others nets and the Blazers let one too many pucks pass. The RCMP Saints emerged victorious.

The spectators could not have asked for a better performance from the RCMP and fire department, who brought out their best to put on a show for the crowd.

The fundraising event was a huge success overall and all proceeds from the event are donated to Kidsport Prince Rupert.

