Travis McNeice was appointed president of the Prince Rupert Rampage at the team’s AGM. (Team photo)

Prince Rupert Rampage name new president

Travis McNeice moves into the role after Ron German stepped down at the team’s AGM

The Prince Rupert Rampage have appointed a new president, and he wants the team to have a big presence both on and off the ice.

Travis McNeice was named president at the team’s annual general meeting on June 19. He replaces Ron German who stepped down from the position he has held since the team was formed in 2008.

German will continue on in his role as the team’s general manager as well as president of the Central Interior Hockey League.

READ MORE: Four teams committed to 2018-2019 CIHL season

“Ronny’s done an awesome job and we all still wish that he was the guy, but he will stay on and will be very involved with the team,” said McNeice. “We couldn’t have done anything without that guy.”

McNeice said his goals in his new role will be to get the Rampage organization more involved in the community and to attract more local talent to the team to build on the momentum from last year’s regular season success.

“I’m just hoping to keep it going,” he said. “I’m hoping to find some fresh Prince Rupert bodies so we don’t have to bring as many players as we did last year.”

Trina Stegavig — vice-president for the Rampage — said the team has reached out to the Salvation Army, the Prince Rupert SPCA and Acropolis Manor to organize events. She said building a presence will be a vital part of building up the team’s fan base going into the 2018-2019 season, which will have a trickle-down effect on the city’s other hockey activities.

READ MORE: Rampage score $13,000 and counting for charity

“It’s a community team so if you don’t contribute and help your community, why would they come?” she said. “These kids love the Rampage and hockey in the community would die if we didn’t have the Rampage, so we have to make sure we’re doing what we can.”


