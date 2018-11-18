Prince Rupert Rampage fall to Stampeders

The Rampage lost their second game in a row in Williams Lake.

Jared Meers of the Prince Rupert Rampage battles for a rebound in last years playoff tilt versus the Stampeders (Greg Sabatino / Black Press)

The Rampage fought hard throughout the game but ended up losing to the Stampeders by a final score of 7-4.

The score may seem lopsided but the game was much more tightly contested, with just under 10 minutes to play in the third period the score was tied but that’s where things would unravel for the Rampage.

“Few bounces went their way, we couldn’t catch up and then they scored two empty-netters,” head coach Roger Atchison said post game.

The battle of the two best teams in the league did not disappoint.

It was a high scoring affair with plenty of drama throughout, including the Rampage controlling the second period, even taking the lead a couple of times from the powerhouse Stampeders.

“We just couldn’t finish them, we played a great second period, but we couldn’t hold on,” Atchison said.

The loss marks the Rampage’s second straight loss of the year, and they do not get a reprieve from the action.

Right after the game they hopped on a bus and took the drive down to Quesnel ahead of their matchup with the rival Kangaroos.

Coach Atchison is already preaching a short memory for his team,

“We have to forget about what happened here tonight and go out and get two points tomorrow,” Atchison said, “We have got to just put our heads down and finish this road trip.”

This trip in particular is a gruelling one, after the game was finished at around 10 p.m. local time the team had to get on the bus and drive the one to two hours to Quesnel and the game today against the Kangaroos is a matinee affair starting at 1 p.m. But that doesn’t change anything for Atchison,

“We are not making any excuses, every team has to do this trip.”

After the game against Quesnel, the team gets a lengthy break, but there’s one game in particular that the Rampage have circled when they return,

“When they [Williams Lake] come to Rupert, we will be ready for them,” Atchison said.

