The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre will be closed from July 1 - October this year. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert pool extends summer closure for extensive repairs

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre will be closed from July 1 until October

The Earl Mah Aquatic Centre will be closed longer than usual this summer as the City of Prince Rupert’s recreation department looks to complete its annual maintenance.

The city said in an emailed statement that the pool will be closed from July 1 until October, adding that it is the extensive nature of the repairs and maintenance that lengthened the closure. The improvements include replacement of the hot tub, mezzanine doors, skylights and some regrouting around the facilities stairways.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of the closure to the public, and look forward to improved service provision at our re-opening of the Aquatic Centre in the fall,” the release said.

The pool’s fitness centre will remain open with restricted hours. From August 20 – September 3, the fitness centre will be closed for maintenance on the fitness equipment.

Once the improvements have been made, recreation management will put a maintenance schedule in place that will reduce the length of future annual shut downs.

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
