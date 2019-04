Prince Rupert minor hockey hands out the hardware

Annual Awards Banquet for Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association was held on April 14

Gareth Millroy / The Northern View Mitchell Mann, Jonathan Pirillo, Noah Aceto, Josh Leighton, Hayden Wilson, Samantha Wiley receive Bantam Rep Memorial Awards on April 12, at the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association awards ceremony.

Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association held the annual awards ceremony at the Lester Centre of the Arts, April 14.

Players from the Timbits Initiation Program to Midget Rep teams were honoured for their sportsmanship and dedication over the 2018-2019 season.

Graduating players were recognized first: Teryn Archer, Lyndon Drummond, Kaiya Storey, Taylor Northcott and Brett Fudger.

Esso Achievement Awards for IP3/4 – Storey’s Excavating (Grey)

Most Improved: Cameron Horne

Most Dedicated: Brady Browne

Most Sportsmanlike: Cassidy Nolos

Esso Achievement Awards — Storey’s Excavating (Teal)

Most Improved: Owen Bowler

Most Dedicated: Charlie Brown

Most Sportsmanlike: Kolton Bedard

IP3/4 Memorial Awards

Farwest Sports Most Inspirational: Jonah Stacey

Most Sportsmanlike: Grayson Pucci

Esso Achievement Awards for Atom – Blackfish Enterprises

Most Improved: Jacob Vendittelli

Most Dedicated: Jack McLean

Most Sportsmanlike: Mason Horne

Esso Achievement Awards for Atom – RE/MAX

Most Improved: Graeme Dickens

Most Dedicated: Logan Dickens

Most Sportsmanlike: Elena Farrell

Atom Memorial Awards

Clark Freightways Most Inspirational: Jared McMillan

Nels Morberg Most Sportsmanlike: Taya Shepert

Top Scorer: Maddy Neish

Esso Achievement Awards for Peewee House – Storey’s Excavating

Most Improved: Carson Paul

Most Dedicated: Ryan Tapper

Most Sportsmanlike: Emily Gordon

Esso Achievement Awards for Peewee House – Helijet

Most Improved: Brandon Kiesman

Most Dedicated: Laythen Burton

Most Sportsmanlike: Gavin Helin

Peewee House Memorial Awards

Dee Dee Sharma Most Inspirational: Owen Verde

Doug Standring Most Sportsmanlike: Pater Joubert

Top Scorer: Landon Armstrong

Esso Achievement Awards for Peewee Rep – All-West Glass

Most Improved: Eric Calder-Morgan

Most Dedicated: Thor Pederson

Most Sportsmanlike: Kobe Ikari

Peewee Rep Memorial Award

Most Inspirational: Aarman Brar

PRMHA Most Sportsmanlike: Wyatt McDonald

Top Scorer: Callas Pierce

Esso Achievement Awards for Bantam House (Grey)

Most Improved: Justin Nanan

Most Dedicated: Kaiden Melanson

Most Sportsmanlike: Noriko Ikari

Esso Achievement Awards for Bantam House (Teal)

Most Improved: Balraj Bains

Most Dedicated: Arjan Bains

Most Sportsmanlike: Hunter Guy

Bantam House Memorial Awards

Timothy Wright Most Inspirational: Tyrell Haldane

PRMHA Most Sportsmanlike: Mackenzie Mann

Top Scorer: Spencer MacDonald

Esso Achievement Awards for Bantam Rep – Slate

Most Improved: Hayden Wilson

Most Dedicated: Noah Aceto

Most Sportsmanlike: Josh Leighton

Bantam Rep Memorial Awards

Tom Mostad Most Inspirational: Jonathan Pirillo

Most Sportsmanlike: Samantha Wiley

Top Scorer: Mitchell Mann

Esso Achievement Awards for Midget – Canadian Fishing Company

Most Improved: Riley Sampare

Most Dedicated: Ethan Toye

Most Sportsmanlike: Ashton Collins

Midget Memorial Awards

Most Inspirational: Kyle Le

Most Sportsmanlike: Brevin Jack

Top Scorer: Nic Pirillo

Esso Achievement Awards for Midget Rep – Canadian Fishing Company

Most Improved: Aiden Watkinson

Most Dedicated: Gavin McNeice

Most Sportsmanlike: Nolan Stava

Midget Rep – Memorial Awards

Most Inspirational: Dominic Strand

Most Sportsmanlike: Luke Rabel

Top Scorer: Teryn Archer

Most Improved Defence: Colby Duffus

PRMHA Special Achievement Awards

Most inspirational females – Julia Lorette, Jordyn Carter

Goalie – Most Dedicated: Jonathan Archibald

Referee – Most Improved Jr. Official: Avery Lorette

Coach – Most Inspirational: Dan Lorette

Volunteer of the Year: Gary Coons

