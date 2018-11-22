Julius Watts (Blue) connects with a head kick at the 2018 masters cup in Burnaby. (Submitted by/ Gerald Watts)

Prince Rupert martial artist takes first in taekwondo tournament

Students Julius Watts and brothers Kai and Kohen Chan represented at Masters Cup

The 2018 Masters cup took place at the end of October and Prince Rupert had a strong showing.

The tournament, which invited martial artists from across the province, took place at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby.

Students Julius Watts and brothers Kai and Kohen Chan represented Rupert.

Kai finished highest among his peers, coming first place in the division and in doing so he qualified for the British Columbia Junior team.

His favourite moment from the tournament was an easy choice.

“When the timer stopped and they told me I won,” Kai said.

Most Read