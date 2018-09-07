Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

Jim Terrion has been fundraising for the Terry Fox Run for 17 years

Jim Terrion (middle) with his mother Faye Terrion celebrate fundraising $730,000 for the Terry Fox Run with Stefan Delloch of the the president of the North Coast Health Improvement Society. (Submitted)

The annual Terry Fox Run isn’t until Sept. 16, but one fundraiser in Prince Rupert is celebrating a milestone for how much he’s raised for the cause.

Jim Terrion, a former Prince Rupert resident who returns to town for the annual race, has raised $730,000 since he began in 1991. In those 17 years, Terrion has become well-known for his efforts and his goal to raise a million dollars for a free cancer cure.

Terrion and his mother Fay Terrion arrived in Rupert on Aug. 29, armed with 100 pledge sheets as they go door-to-door. They’ve already filled out 71 forms and raised more than $10,000 in eight days.

“Just amazing,” Fay said of their fundraising in Prince Rupert this year. “Every door we went been to, they grab him and give him a hug, and then bring the money out.”

Terrion was seven years old when he first saw Terry Fox on TV. Fay recalls how it inspired her son, who was born deaf.

“When he saw Terry Fox, he said, ‘He’s disabled and so am I.’”

Years later, a couple in Victoria wanted to sponsor Terrion. On Feb. 5, 1991, Terrion started his first walk for the Terry Fox Run, beginning where Terry Fox did. He arrived in Prince Rupert on Nov. 22 that year, Terrion’s birthday. He’s done the walk ever since.

Although Terrion planned on doing the 2018 Terry Fox Run in Prince George, where he lives, his mother said they may stay for the run in Prince Rupert. He’s excited that they’ve raised more than $1,000 a day in Rupert.

On Sept. 16, the run will begin in Prince Rupert at 1:00 p.m. outside the Northern Savings Credit Union with the option to complete a three-kilometre or a 7.2-kilometre route. Once registered at noon, people can walk, bike or run. Each participant gets complimentary food from Mucho Gusto, a photo, snack and drink with door prizes later.

Last year, Prince Rupert donated $25,083.50 to the Terry Fox Foundation through Terrion’s fundraising. He raised $36,500 from five communities last year, with more than $21,500 raised in 2018.

With a pen and paper, Terrion writes, “I will keep alive the Terry Fox Run for cancer research [for a] free cancer cure.”

