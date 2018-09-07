Jim Terrion (middle) with his mother Faye Terrion celebrate fundraising $730,000 for the Terry Fox Run with Stefan Delloch of the the president of the North Coast Health Improvement Society. (Submitted)

Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

Jim Terrion has been fundraising for the Terry Fox Run for 17 years

The annual Terry Fox Run isn’t until Sept. 16, but one fundraiser in Prince Rupert is celebrating a milestone for how much he’s raised for the cause.

Jim Terrion, a former Prince Rupert resident who returns to town for the annual race, has raised $730,000 since he began in 1991. In those 17 years, Terrion has become well-known for his efforts and his goal to raise a million dollars for a free cancer cure.

Terrion and his mother Fay Terrion arrived in Rupert on Aug. 29, armed with 100 pledge sheets as they go door-to-door. They’ve already filled out 71 forms and raised more than $10,000 in eight days.

“Just amazing,” Fay said of their fundraising in Prince Rupert this year. “Every door we went been to, they grab him and give him a hug, and then bring the money out.”

Terrion was seven years old when he first saw Terry Fox on TV. Fay recalls how it inspired her son, who was born deaf.

“When he saw Terry Fox, he said, ‘He’s disabled and so am I.’”

Years later, a couple in Victoria wanted to sponsor Terrion. On Feb. 5, 1991, Terrion started his first walk for the Terry Fox Run, beginning where Terry Fox did. He arrived in Prince Rupert on Nov. 22 that year, Terrion’s birthday. He’s done the walk ever since.

Although Terrion planned on doing the 2018 Terry Fox Run in Prince George, where he lives, his mother said they may stay for the run in Prince Rupert. He’s excited that they’ve raised more than $1,000 a day in Rupert.

READ MORE: Jim Terrion: The million dollar man

On Sept. 16, the run will begin in Prince Rupert at 1:00 p.m. outside the Northern Savings Credit Union with the option to complete a three-kilometre or a 7.2-kilometre route. Once registered at noon, people can walk, bike or run. Each participant gets complimentary food from Mucho Gusto, a photo, snack and drink with door prizes later.

Last year, Prince Rupert donated $25,083.50 to the Terry Fox Foundation through Terrion’s fundraising. He raised $36,500 from five communities last year, with more than $21,500 raised in 2018.

With a pen and paper, Terrion writes, “I will keep alive the Terry Fox Run for cancer research [for a] free cancer cure.”

READ MORE: Big brother Terry Fox: Darrell reflects on 40-year legacy


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time
Next story
B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

Jim Terrion has been fundraising for the Terry Fox Run for 17 years

Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

Driver in hospital after Highway 16 crash in Prince Rupert

Police cordoned off the road for several hours early Sept. 6

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Questioning the fishing disparity between coasts

Why is the Canadian government playing by different rules in the same country?

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Elena Gaskell of Vernon wins slopestyle event in New Zealand; Yuki Tsubota of Whistler third

B.C.’s oldest bakery shuts down in Victoria

Willie’s Bakery, originally established in 1887, has closed its doors

Mayoral candidate vows to spend 1 year homeless in B.C. city if elected

Joshua Hoggan says he will live in transient housing for a year if elected Oct. 20

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Beloved therapy cat reunited with 22-year-old B.C. man

CatSpan member captures skittish kitty that went missing in July on Vancouver Island

Prime minister promised new timeline on TMX pipeline in weeks: Alberta premier

Rachel Notley says she is satisfied with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s committment to project

Canada backs British claims Russian officials approved spy’s poisoning

British authorities accused two Russian nationals of attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and daughter

Most Read