Brevin Jack runs for first base during the Prince Rupert U-16 team’s exhibition game against Terrace on June 30. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert hosts softball tune-up before provincials

Prince Rupert U-16 softball team lost to Terrace 16-9 on June 30

Prince Rupert’s U-16 softball team played tune-up game against the rep squad from Terrace on June 30 in preparation for provincial competition.

The two teams played six innings of ball at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre field where Terrace was able to secure a 16-9 victory. Prince Rupert played Terrace close in the game’s first four innings, but some late fielding errors allowed the visiting team to widen the margin in the fifth and sixth innings.

Despite the loss, Prince Rupert coach Dan Lorette said the team appreciated the opportunity to compete against and learn from a more experienced team.

“It’s nice to pick up and get pointers from them both on the field and from the coaches to see how they do things and communicate,” he said. “There are little tricks and plays that our guys are starting to pick up which is nice.”

Prince Rupert will send two teams — a U-16 team and a U-14 team — to Smithers to compete in provincials from July 5-8. Lorette said even though the team has only had a few months to practice together, they are starting to perform better as a unit and will be playing their best ball by the time the competition starts.

“I think we’re ready to peak at provincials,” he said.

