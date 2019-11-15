Jacob Santurbano wins a faceoff back to his Lightning teammate in the rec league final against the Whalers. Santurbano scored the opening goal of the game as his team went on to win 5-1.

Prince Rupert hockey roundup

Lightning bolt to victory in rec league tournament, Peewee Seawolves win pair of games in Vanderhoof

Rec Hockey

The Oceanside Sports Lightning are Prince Rupert Recreation League champions following a thorough 5-1 defeat of the Wheelhouse Whalers in last Saturday’s final.

The Lightning got off to a fast start in the final, with Rupert Rampage player Jacob Santurbano notching a goal just over five minutes into the 30 minute game. Santurbano’s team doubled their lead a minute later, before the Whalers managed to grab one back before the nine-minute mark to cut the lead in half.

READ MORE: Old Timers Tournament begins its third decade of action in Prince Rupert

It was all Lightning from there on out though, starting with a penalty shot goal halfway through the game to restore the two goal lead. The Lightning scored a pair of quick goals as the clock dipped under 10 minutes to put all doubt away and secure the win.

The Rec League champion Oceanside Sports Lightning. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“We went into the tournament pretty confident, we knew we had a strong team,” Santurbano said after the final. “We went out there and played our game, pucks in deep, pucks on net, and it went our way.”

Santurbano gave a shoutout to teammate Ranveer Minhas for his key goal in the final. “He potted that one, and the boys on the bench just got rowdy and we built off it,” Santurbano said.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert places second in Atom House Tournament

Peewee Puck

The Prince Rupert Seawolves Peewee Rep team headed out of town to Vanderhoof for a pair of league games during the last weekend of October. The trip was a successful one for the Rupert side, as they came away with wins on back to back days of 7-2 and 5-3 over Vanderhoof.

It was a successful end to October for the Prince Rupert Seawolves Peewee team. (Seawolves photo)

