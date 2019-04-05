Gale Force Gymnasts from the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association. (Northern View file photo)

Prince Rupert gymnasts head to provincials for the first time

Gale Force Gymnasts will compete in the Langley event on Apr. 6 - 7

Gymnasts from Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association will travel to Langley Events Centre this weekend to compete in provincials for the first time.

Gale Force Gymnasts will compete the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) Junior Compulsory Championships, Apr. 6 – 7, in the Junior Olympic (JO) Level 1-5 category. Twenty-eight gymnasts from Prince Rupert qualified for provincials.

READ MORE: 28 Prince Rupert gymnasts qualify for provincials

Veteran coach Bill Tyrwhitt is currently in Vancouver with 12 competitors and is excited to see his team take part in the provincial tournament.

“This is the big meet of the year, the girls are taught how to deal with nerves but it is meant to be fun and a learning experience,” Tyrwhitt said.

“Twelve families decided to go to Vancouver this year and it is the first time Prince Rupert has sent competitors to provincials.”

READ MORE: New assistant coach for Prince Rupert gymnastics club

“The competition is new for us, it will be our first ever trip to provincials, previously there was only a Level 6 competition,” said Jackie Touchet, President of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association.

“The compulsory aspect of the competition means that all the competitors do the same routines and perform to the same music.”

The event is hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation with Gymnastics B.C.


