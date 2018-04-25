The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association won medals in multiple categories in Kitimat on April 21. (Photo submitted by Jackie Touchet)

Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat

The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association had another strong showing in their second competition of the season on April 21. The club made the trip to Kitimat where they participated in the Zanron Spring Fling Invitational.

READ MORE: Golden return for Prince Rupert’s gymnastics club

Twenty-five gymnasts from the Prince Rupert club competed in the event across three levels, Junior Olympics (JO) 1, 2 and 3. All of the clubs JO 1 and JO2 level participants received medals for receiving a score of eight or above in a particular discipline.

The JO 3 category was split into A, B and C categories.

In the 3A group, Dakota Swim-McNeil won all-around gold with a gold in the bars event, a gold in the floor event and a bronze on the vault event.

READ MORE: Gymnastics in Prince Rupert gets a boost

In the 3B group, Kaiya Robin was all-around fourth with a gold in the bars event and a bronze in the floor event.

In the 3C group, Emma Touchet won all-around silver with a silver in the bars event and a silver in the beam event.

Also in the 3C group Cambrie Bosco was all-around fourth with a gold in the bars event and a bronze in the vault event.

Individually, Hannah Baldinger won the best JO1 floor performance, Jenaya Cruz won the best JO2 floor performance, Ellie Dickens had the highest overall JO2 score and Dakota Swim-McNeil had the highest overall JO3 score.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

Just Posted

Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat

The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories

RCMP briefs: youth arrested for arson, man arrested for assault at restaurant

Prince Rupert police files from April 16-22

Council briefs: NWCC to stop ESL courses, financial bylaw adopted

Notes from the April 23 Prince Rupert city council meeting

City to begin jail cell upgrades by mid-May

Cost of the Prince Rupert cell project to cost more than $456,800

Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club makes waves in Prince George

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim competed in Prince George April 20-22

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Issues split Trump and Macron, handshakes and kisses aside

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron professed a sunny, best-friends relationship

How hospitals prepare for mass-casualty incidents

Code Orange alerts explained following the Toronto van attack

Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator

A jury of seven men and five women are to decide actor Bill Cosby’s fate

Memorial to victims of Toronto van attack continues to grow

The subway station where a van was used to run down pedestrians has reopened in Toronto

Small aircraft touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Most Read