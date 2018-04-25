Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat

The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association won medals in multiple categories in Kitimat on April 21. (Photo submitted by Jackie Touchet)

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association had another strong showing in their second competition of the season on April 21. The club made the trip to Kitimat where they participated in the Zanron Spring Fling Invitational.

Twenty-five gymnasts from the Prince Rupert club competed in the event across three levels, Junior Olympics (JO) 1, 2 and 3. All of the clubs JO 1 and JO2 level participants received medals for receiving a score of eight or above in a particular discipline.

The JO 3 category was split into A, B and C categories.

In the 3A group, Dakota Swim-McNeil won all-around gold with a gold in the bars event, a gold in the floor event and a bronze on the vault event.

In the 3B group, Kaiya Robin was all-around fourth with a gold in the bars event and a bronze in the floor event.

In the 3C group, Emma Touchet won all-around silver with a silver in the bars event and a silver in the beam event.

Also in the 3C group Cambrie Bosco was all-around fourth with a gold in the bars event and a bronze in the vault event.

Individually, Hannah Baldinger won the best JO1 floor performance, Jenaya Cruz won the best JO2 floor performance, Ellie Dickens had the highest overall JO2 score and Dakota Swim-McNeil had the highest overall JO3 score.



