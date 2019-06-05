Charles Hays Secondary School golf program, from left to right, Jonathan Pirillo, Liam McChesney, Kaiden Munro, Gavin McNeice and Noah Aceto, missing, Arlen Deschamp and Nick Pirillo. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert golfers taste provincials for first time in years

Rainmaker Arlen Deschamp sits in 10th place after Day One

The AA Golf Provincials were in full swing on Tuesday as athletes from the Charles Hays Rainmakers took to the links to compete in the annual championship.

There is added anticipation this year as this is the first time in over six years that the Rainmakers will be sending a team to the tournament.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert to send a high school golf team to provincials

Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, on the outskirts of Parksville, is the setting for the two-day challenge where the top 60 boys in the province will swing for the chance to call themselves top golfer.

Arlen Deschamp came out with the top score, shooting a total of 77 over the 18 hole, par 72 course. This placed him in 10th overall at day’s end, eight strokes off the leader.

READ MORE: Story and Video: MVP of the Week – Arlen Deschamp is honing his skills for the future

Jonathan Pirillo, Nicholas Pirillo, Gavin McNiece and Noah Aceto also performed well, according to their head coach Tyler Stene.

The second and final day of the tournament takes place on Wednesday, June 5.

