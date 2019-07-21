Prince Rupert golfers shoot for a cause

104 golfers took part in the Firemen’s Scramble on Saturday, July 20, 2019, a new record. Proceeds from the day will go to the B.C. Burn Fund. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The scramble was on for charity on Saturday as over 100 participants took to the Prince Rupert golf course for the seventh annual Firemen’s Scramble.

The event is held to benefit the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. The charity plays an important role in burn safety in B.C. and the Yukon, providing aid to burn survivors and educating people on burn safety and awareness.

This year’s turnout shattered previous records, with 26 teams registering for a total of 104 golfers. The previous high had been set last year with 14 teams of four.

While the third round of the Open Championship played on the clubhouse televisions, golfers helped themselves to breakfast from the ‘First Alarm Buffet’ before heading out to warm up. After some practice shots from the driving range and taps on the putting green, it was time to hit the course.

The increased number of teams meant the 10 a.m. start time did not see the last teams wrap up until after 4 p.m. When the dust had settled, it was the powerhouse team of golf course pro Tyler Stene, Ian Robinson, Rob McDonald and Devin Palmer that emerged victorious.

“We hit some good balls, made some good putts, and also got lucky at times,” Stene said after the final scores were in.

“We’re happy to get the win, but more happy for the charity aspect and the Burn Fund,” Robinson said. “Also exposing the game of golf in Prince Rupert, and getting so many people out here in a positive atmosphere.”

Once all the teams were in, a buffet dinner prepared by the golf club kitchen was served to all the participants. The meal, centred around a savoury butter chicken dish, was accompanied by a raffle draw for a variety of prized items donated by local businesses. A nail gun and flat screeen television were among the most coveted items.

The evening concluded with the hoisting of the Firemen’s Scramble trophy, an ornate fire extinguisher which the winning team joyfully carried around the clubhouse.

Last year’s scramble raised $4,500 for the Burn Fund. While the numbers are not yet in on this year’s haul, the high number of teams should see a new record set for funds raised.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter