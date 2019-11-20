Dan Wong and Inderpol Bagri celebrate after winning their gold medals at the Western Canadian Martial Arts Championships in Burnaby. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert fights to the top of the podium

Dan Wong and Inderpol Bagri bring home the gold at martial arts tournament

Already a town that makes its athletic presence known despite its small size, Prince Rupert may soon have another sport they can boast on the national stage and beyond if a pair of fighters have anything to say about it.

Dan Wong and Inderpol Bagri won gold medals last month at the Western Canadian Martial Arts Championships at BCIT in Burnaby. It was an impressive feat on a major stage, made all the more special due to the circumstances they encountered upon arrival at the event.

“They were going to fight in mixed martial arts, so we had prepared for that,” Kelly McMahon, coach and trainer at North Coast Mixed Martial Arts on Third Ave, said. “But when we got down there, they had cancelled the MMA.”

READ MORE: STORY AND VIDEO: Just kicking it: Taekwondo centre a mainstay in Prince Rupert

Faced with a choice to either sit out, or change disciplines, both fighters opted for the latter. Wong entered the jiu-jitsu category, while Bagri found himself in the kickboxing competition. The switch mattered little however, as both Rupert fighters ended up disarming the field to earn the gold medals.

“We didn’t train for that kind of fighting, so that was what really impressed me,” McMahon said. Bagri especially had little experience with kickboxing, minus a little work at the local training centre. “He mostly won that fight through footwork,” McMahon explained. “His fights were really fun to watch because they were really fast paced. They’re only two minute rounds, so you have to really give ‘er.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert martial artist takes first in taekwondo tournament

Wong does have training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, although he was not expecting to have to use it during this October weekend. Still, he managed to overwhelm his competition, choking out his final opponent to grab the gold.

“It isn’t so much where you go, it’s who it is. It’s a lot of the individual rising to the top in these situations, through focus more than anything” McMahon explained of his fighters securing the victories despite the last-minute change of plans. “The guy that goes everyday is going to beat the guy that doesn’t go everyday.”

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Firefighters burn cops in Guns and Hoses game

Just Posted

Prince Rupert fights to the top of the podium

Dan Wong and Inderpol Bagri bring home the gold at martial arts tournament

Port Ed council chambers full over campground dispute

Port Edward council puts decision to fund Lester Centre on hold

Prince Rupert 2030 Vision ready to be shared with the public

Redesign Rupert is unveiling their plan for the city

Q&A with Lax Kw’alaams Mayor John Helin

Helin spoke about topics in his community ahead of the village’s upcoming election

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

Shop in Prince Rupert before you go online

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

B.C. mom, kids on bike turned away from Tim Hortons drive-thru

Car-free for years, Charity Millar ‘felt gross’ being denied service

B.C. woman puts call out for 10,000 personal, heartfelt Christmas cards for the homeless

Christmas Card Collective enters into third year of making spirits bright

No turn signals, double-parking among top concerns for B.C. drivers: poll

Two-thirds of B.C. drivers said that not using turn signals was their biggest pet peeve

Man accused in fatal Shuswap church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ Indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Most Read