Prince Rupert Diamond Diggers win 2018 Queens tournament

The Citywest Diamond Diggers went 7-0 to win the 2018 Queens tournament in Terrace. (Facebook)

CityWest Diamond Digger’s bats were hot over the weekend as they won the 2018 Terrace Totem Ford Queens slo-pitch tournament in Terrace.

It was the third year the Prince Rupert women’s team competed together in the annual double-elimination tournament and their experience showed. The Diamond Diggers scored 12 runs or more in each of their seven games en route to the tournament victory. Short stop Kelly Jackson led the team in hitting, going 21-24 for the tournament.

“We were just solid all the way through,” said the team’s coach Greg Girbav. “We had timely bats, great pitching and good D overall. It was just solid all the way through.”

The Diamond Diggers went 6-0 through the tournament. They won their first game 22-18, the second game 17-4 against the Ball Busters, their third game 16-7 against the Bench Warmers, their fourth game 16-4 against the Scoregasms, their fifth game 14-7 against Strike Force and their sixth game 12-9 against I’d Hit That.

In the tournament finals, the Diamond Diggers were matched up against the Rue Bears.

“I just told them to have fun out there, do the basics and communicate,” said Girbav.

The team was able to build up an early 7-1 lead, but the Rue Bears clawed their way back into the contest, reducing the score to a 7-4 deficit after four and tying the game 7-7 after five.

Girbav said the team remained composed.

“We just needed to put a few runs on the board and let our defence take over,” he said.

The Diamond Diggers were able to score when they needed to down the stretch of the game, scoring four runs in the sixth and an extra in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

