Prince Rupert dancer takes home first place at provincials

Taylor Jackson wowed judges to cement herself as the top intermediate dancer in B.C.

Taylor Jackson of Prince Rupert placed first in her category at the B.C. dance provincials on May 29. (Cindy Mah photo)

Taylor Jackson of Prince Rupert took home a first place prize in the B.C. dance provincials on May 29, rising to the top with her variety solo routine.

Titled ‘Literally Dance’, Jackson’s routine was choreographed by her jazz teacher Meghan MacRae. The pair work out of the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert.

It was a rigorous week for the dancers, who had to come prepared with a pair of routines to perform over three days of competition. Twenty-six dancers entered the competition, which took place in Chilliwack, before the top three were selected to participate in the final.

Jackson was among this final trio, and once again impressed the judges en route to being selected the Performing Arts B.C. Stage 2 winner.

This is far from the first accolade for the young dancer, who just last month was selected as Most Outstanding Intermediate Performer at the Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace. This was thanks to her top marks with her routines in junior jazz dance solo and classical ballet solo.

Jackson would go on to place first at the B.C. Dance Competition earlier in May in the lyrical and jazz solo categories.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter