Prince Rupert athletes headed to North American Indigenous Games

Rainmakers forward Kai Leighton goes up for the uncontested layup against Prince George during play last season. Leighton, along with fellow Rupert athletes Tyler Jones and Caden Pagens, are all vying for the final 10 spots on the U19 male team. (Nick Laws photo)

Prince Rupert’s basketball prowess will be showcased at the North American Indigenous Games next year, with nine athletes set to play a role for Team B.C.

The games, which will be held from July 12-19, 2020 in Halifax, held their Phase 2 selection process at the Richmond Olympic Oval from Nov. 15-17. Squads, along with alternates, were finalized for the U14 and U16 male and female teams. The U19 male and female teams are expected to be finalized in the spring.

Nikki Davis will take the court for Team B.C. as part of the U16 female team, led by head coach Terry Monture and assistant coach Garaline Tom. The U16 male team will be sending Darren Budskin to the games, with Kole Jones and Josh Leighton waiting in reserve if necessary. Head coach Peter Waardenburg and assistant coach Jasmine Montgomery Reid will be in charge of the squad.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert gymnasts have eyes on winter games

Meanwhile, five Rupert athletes will be competing for the final spots on the U19 teams. The female team has seen Payton Henry and Dannica Budskin make the final 14 competitors on the team run by head coach Mitra Tshan and assistant coach Kaitlyn Hait. Tyler Jones, Kai Leighton and Caden Pagens have all made the final 14 for the male side, and will know in a few months whether head coach David Lafontaine and assistant coach Matthew Lafontaine will select them for the final team.

READ MORE: Rainmakers roll in early season exhibition play

M’aliyah Sam-English from Bella Bella will also be representing Team B.C. on the U16 female team, Cameron Dundas from Hartley Bay will be on the U14 female team, and Hailey Moore from Laxgalts’ap is in contention for a final spot on the U19 female squad.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter