Jakob Hall and Magnus Veldman both won medals at the Dental Moose Meet which took place in Prince George April 20-22. (Photo submitted by Chris Street)

Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club makes waves in Prince George

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim competed in Prince George April 20-22

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) travelled to Prince George to participate in the annual Dental Moose Meet April 20-22. Head coach Chris Street said the meet went well for the 21 club members who made the trip even though some their swim times increased with fatigue throughout the weekend.

PRASC has a strong weekend overall with several of its athletes medalling and many of them recording new personal best times.

READ MORE: Swim club competes in Prince George

Chase McWilliam (9) finished third in the boys nine and under 50-metre breaststroke.

Magnus Veldman (10) finished first in the boys 10 and under 50-metre butterfly and freestyle, the 100-metre backstroke, freestyle and breaststroke, the 200-metre individual medley and freestyle and finished second in the 100-metre butterfly.

Jakob Hall (12) finished first in the boys 11-12 50-metre butterfly and the 100-metre freestyle, second in the 50- and 200-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre breaststroke and the 200-metre individual medley as well as the overall silver aggregate score.

Malcolm Dolan (12) finished second in the boys 11-12 50-metre butterfly and 200-metre freestyle.

Natalie DeMille (13) finished third in the girls 13-14 100-metre freestyle.

Isaac Dolan (14) finished first in the boys 13-14 200-metre backstroke, second in the 100-metre freestyle, 100-metre backstroke and 200-metre freestyle and third in the 50-metre backstroke and the 100-metre breaststroke.

READ MORE: PRASC season opening meet

Lauryn Fontaine (15) finished third in the girls 15 and over 50-metre butterfly.

Zachary Dolan (16) finished first in the boys 15 and over 50-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre freestyle and breaststroke, the 100-metre freestyle and the 200-metre backstroke and individual medley.

Kobi Franes (16) finished first in the boys 15 and over 200-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre breaststroke.

Jared McMeekin (16) finished first in the boys 15 and over 50-metre butterfly, second in the 50-metre breaststroke and third in the 200-metre butterfly.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club makes waves in Prince George

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim competed in Prince George April 20-22

Richard Haley wins BC Web squash tournament for fourth time

Prince Rupert squash club competes in Smithers

Running in memory of Tamara

Team “Tears to HOPE” ran in the Vancouver Sun Run in honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women

Tree branch damages VIA Rail train between Prince Rupert and Prince George

Passenger train has delayed the scheduled route on April 22

North Coast Regional District boardroom renamed in honour of late councillor

NCRD’s boardroom was renamed the Nelson Kinney Committee Room

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Most Read