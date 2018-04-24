Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club makes waves in Prince George

Jakob Hall and Magnus Veldman both won medals at the Dental Moose Meet which took place in Prince George April 20-22. (Photo submitted by Chris Street)

The Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club (PRASC) travelled to Prince George to participate in the annual Dental Moose Meet April 20-22. Head coach Chris Street said the meet went well for the 21 club members who made the trip even though some their swim times increased with fatigue throughout the weekend.

PRASC has a strong weekend overall with several of its athletes medalling and many of them recording new personal best times.

Chase McWilliam (9) finished third in the boys nine and under 50-metre breaststroke.

Magnus Veldman (10) finished first in the boys 10 and under 50-metre butterfly and freestyle, the 100-metre backstroke, freestyle and breaststroke, the 200-metre individual medley and freestyle and finished second in the 100-metre butterfly.

Jakob Hall (12) finished first in the boys 11-12 50-metre butterfly and the 100-metre freestyle, second in the 50- and 200-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre breaststroke and the 200-metre individual medley as well as the overall silver aggregate score.

Malcolm Dolan (12) finished second in the boys 11-12 50-metre butterfly and 200-metre freestyle.

Natalie DeMille (13) finished third in the girls 13-14 100-metre freestyle.

Isaac Dolan (14) finished first in the boys 13-14 200-metre backstroke, second in the 100-metre freestyle, 100-metre backstroke and 200-metre freestyle and third in the 50-metre backstroke and the 100-metre breaststroke.

Lauryn Fontaine (15) finished third in the girls 15 and over 50-metre butterfly.

Zachary Dolan (16) finished first in the boys 15 and over 50-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre freestyle and breaststroke, the 100-metre freestyle and the 200-metre backstroke and individual medley.

Kobi Franes (16) finished first in the boys 15 and over 200-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre breaststroke.

Jared McMeekin (16) finished first in the boys 15 and over 50-metre butterfly, second in the 50-metre breaststroke and third in the 200-metre butterfly.



