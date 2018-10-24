Boston Red Sox’s Craig Kimbrel throws during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

BOSTON — From playoff flop to World Series ace in one legacy-changing October, David Price earned his second post-season victory in a row Wednesday night and delivered the Boston Red Sox their second straight World Series win.

The Red Sox left-hander pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and major league RBI leader J.D. Martinez broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run single during another two-out rally to lead Boston to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Game 3 is Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers need a win to avoid an 0-3 deficit that no World Series team has ever recovered from.

The Red Sox have won 14 of their last 16 World Series games, dating to a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004.

Not bad for a team that went 86 years without a championship before then.

And Price had battled a curse of his own.

Price had been 0-9 in his first 10 post-season starts and his team had never won a playoff game he started before this year. Boston has now won his last three starts, including the ALCS Game 5 clincher against the defending champion Astros in which he pitched six shutout innings.

On a frigid night at Fenway Park, Price held the highest-scoring team in the NL hitless through three innings and retired the last seven batters he faced. He struggled only in the fourth, loading the bases with nobody out on two singles and a walk, to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead — their first of the Series.

But the 108-win Red Sox pulled ahead, and once again they waited until there were two outs to do it.

In an uncanny stretch of clutch hitting that has been their hallmark throughout the season, the Red Sox scored all four of their runs in Game 2 with two outs, including a three-run rally in the fifth that only started after Hyun-Jin Ryu set down Ian Kinsler and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Christian Vazquez singled, Mookie Betts did the same and Andrew Benintendi worked the count full before walking to load the bases, chasing Ryu. Ryan Madson walked Steve Pearce to tie the game before Martinez, who had 130 RBIs in the regular season, dropped a soft line drive in front of right fielder Yasiel Puig to score two more and give Boston a 4-2 lead.

Price and three relievers retired the last 16 Los Angeles batters, with Craig Kimbrel closing the Dodgers down in a perfect ninth for his sixth save this post-season.

Boston’s other run came on Kinsler’s two-out single in the second. The Red Sox, who led the majors in two-out runs in the regular season, have scored 36 of their 68 runs this post-season — and nine of their 12 in the Series — with two outs.

And now it’s the Dodgers in a hole.

RELATED: Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 of World Series

The last 10 teams to win the first two games of the World Series — and 16 of the last 17 — have gone on to win it all. And the NL West champions will need to do it against a team that has won six straight post-season games and five in a row on the road.

GREAT CATCH

One night after getting four hits, Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi made a leaping, spread-eagle catch to rob Brian Dozier of an extra-base hit leading off the fifth. With the ball tailing away from him toward the corner, Benintendi jumped, kicked and pulled it in a few feet in front of the Green Monster scoreboard.

UP NEXT

The teams head to the West Coast for Game 3 at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler is scheduled to pitch for Los Angeles against likely Boston starter Rick Porcello.

___

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

 

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger catches a call between Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez on a ball hit by Boston Red Sox’s Ian Kinsler during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Previous story
Rainmakers close out rugby season

Just Posted

Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

One-hundred years since Armistice Day, end of World War I, to be honoured in Prince Rupert Nov. 3

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

Most Read