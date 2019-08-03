The women’s Prince Rupert Football Club took on Nisga’a United in the Davis Cup on Saturday afternoon in Terrace. PRFC came out on top to advance to the next round of the tournament. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

PRFC women score Saturday afternoon soccer victory

Prince Rupert side rebounds from earlier loss to sail into Sunday’s action

The Prince Rupert FC women are rolling into the next round of the Davis Cup after a thorough defeat of Nisga’a United on Saturday afternoon.

Brittanne O’Connor led the way offensively in the game at École Mountainview field in Terrace. PRFC jumped out to an early lead and put things well out of reach in the second half with a barrage of goals at the north end of the field.

The women found themselves playing in the game after a dramatic decision earlier in the day. PRFC had faced off against the Terrace Providers to start the tournament — a team that they have developed a healthy rivalry with after a series of high stakes showdowns this year.

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club scores a hat trick of championships

The host side grabbed a 2-0 lead early, but PRFC managed to cut the deficit in half before halftime. The Rupert side managed to tie the game up after the break, but would ultimately be downed in the shootout.

Traversing through the Loser’s Bracket — the second chance to make the final offered to teams who suffer one loss — isn’t a new experience for the women. They followed this path to victory in the Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament last month, eventually beating the Providers in the final.

READ MORE: Davis Cup soccer tournament gets underway

Whether another matchup with the remains to be seen. First up is a date with the Skeena Mist on Sunday afternoon as the team seeks their fourth tournament title of the year.

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

