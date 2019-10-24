Premier’s Award for Prince Rupert athlete

Samantha Wiley (centre) was one of six Northwest winners of the Premier’s Award, selected by I-SPARC and the Province of British Columbia. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert’s Samantha Wiley has received the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport for her outstanding efforts across multiple fields of play.

Wiley, 15, was recognized at the Oct. 23 ceremony in Hazelton by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) for her play on the hockey rink and the fastpitch field. She has built up an impressive resume on the ice, last year being selected to travel to Toronto to play in the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Girls’ Global Game. Earlier this year, the Haida athlete earned her way onto Team B.C. for the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

Samantha Wiley (centre) poses after being selected for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Global Girls Game in 2018. (Submitted photo)

Wiley has shown she has no problem playing with any level of competition either. Most of the players she competed against for her spot on Team B.C. were a few years older. Wiley also suited up for the Prince George Bulkley Bears during the Prince George Aboriginal Hockey Championships (PGAHC) in April; she was the only girl on the Tier 1 Bantam boys team.

Wiley has been turning heads at the arena since she was 10, when she won MVP honours at the PGAHC in 2015 when she was just 10. The accolades have been rolling in ever since, and there appears to be no slowing down for this Rupert athlete.

A 10-year-old Samantha Wiley was already taking home MVP honours for her play on the ice. (File photo)

Other winners included fellow Haida athlete Devan Boyko from Old Massett. The 17-year-old has received plenty of attention for his achievements in basketball and cross country, and for the past two years has featured in the All Native Tournament for Skidegate in the Intermediate division.

“Your extraordinary achievements in sport and school and as community leaders are an inspiration to everyone in B.C.,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said. “I wish you the very best as you continue to strive for greatness in athletics and beyond.”

“The recipients from our region deserve this prestigious award for their hard work, in sport, at school, within their culture and communities,” DeWayne Robinson, Northwest regional lead for I-SPARC, stated.

The following four young Indigenous athletes also received the Premier’s Award:

Terrace

Olivia Woods, 14, Nisga’a Nation, Taekwondo

Irene Stevens, 17, Gitlaxt’aamiks, Basketball, Volleyball

Kitwanga

Destin Starlund, 14, Gitanyow, Soccer

Telkwa

Lando Ball, 13, Tahltan Nation, Karate

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter