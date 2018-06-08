The minor softball Timbits team is itching to get on the Doug Kerr baseball field on opening day. (Submitted)

Port and Pembina pitch $71,500 to bring Doug Kerr ballpark home

Softball and baseball revival in Prince Rupert drives need for restored park

A revival in baseball and softball has driven the need for a ballpark closer to home.

Doug Kerr Field originated as a minor baseball field, before it deteriorated into a plot of land only fit for dogs to frolic in. Then in 2015, the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association was formed, and in 2016, the North Coast Minor Baseball League emerged, recruiting a whole new generation of little leaguers to grow the beloved sport. With this revival, came the need for more ballparks.

Funding for the ballpark to open this season came in droves from community sponsors including a $41,500 contribution from the Port of Prince Rupert and $30,000 from Pembina. Additional funding came from Sperling Hansen, Rupert Wood’N Steel, L & M Engineering, Broadwater Industries, and RONA Tyee Building Supplies, a new Doug Kerr Field is born.

“The City of Prince Rupert is thankful for the support of local businesses like the Port of Prince Rupert who recognized the importance of this project and provided the funding to ensure it happened in time for the 2018 baseball and softball seasons,” said Mayor Lee Brain, in the press release. “It’s great to see new and expanded recreation options for the youth of Prince Rupert, and Doug Kerr Field will be a legacy asset for this community as we continue to grow in the coming years.”

The Vice President of Pembina, Brad Kohlsmith, said he understands the importance of sports in kids’ lives. It’s a topic that hits home for Kohlsmith, as a father himself.

“Baseball diamonds and recreation facilities provide an important space for families and communities to come together,” Kohlsmith said.

READ MORE: North Coast Minor Baseball Association returns to the mound

Emily Kawaguchi, president of the North Coast Minor Baseball Association also thanked supporting businesses. “Our kids have been thrilled to be able to play baseball again, and we’re really pleased to have more field capacity as the league continues to grow,” she said.

“We need access to safe and well-maintained ball diamonds to successfully maintain youth softball,” said Ralph Weick, President of the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association. “The port, the city, and the other corporate sponsors really came through for us to get this project done.”

There are now six fields for games, including McKeown Park in Port Edward, Crestview Park, Roosevelt Park, Chris Maguire Field, Patty Hutcheon Field and Doug Kerr Field.

READ MORE: Doug Kerr dog park to be restored as baseball field

“Creating and restoring recreational assets in the Prince Rupert area has been one of the most obvious outcomes of our Community Investment Fund, and we’re excited to help bring Doug Kerr Field back into use for minor baseball and softball,” said Joe Rektor, interim president and CEO for the Port of Prince Rupert. “The size and central location of the field is ideal for younger players, and we look forward to seeing kids enjoying the sport here for many years to come.”


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Just Posted

Port and Pembina pitch $71,500 to bring Doug Kerr ballpark home

Softball and baseball revival in Prince Rupert drives need for restored park

Eat local campaign visits Prince Rupert

Three North Coast restaurants take part in a campaign to promote using B.C. harvested food

Prince Rupert teacher honoured with national education award

Sally Marr has worked in learning services in northern B.C. for decades

Gas shortages across northern B.C.

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

New events added to 40th Seafest

Prince Rupert’s annual festival welcomes new activities to “the Way It Was”

This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Most Read