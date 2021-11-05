James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

PODCAST: James Cybulski visits the Abbotsford Farm Podcast

Episode four features the award winning broadcaster & recently named voice of the Abbotsford Canucks

He’s been an on-air personality at both TSN and Sportsnet, won Gemini awards for his reporting, is featured in EA Sports’s NHL series and is now the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks.

James Cybulski is the guest on episode four of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast, and he discusses how the opportunity came about, his career, working with EA Sports and a little bit of professional wrestling.

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also discuss the Kyle Beach news from this week, review the Abbotsford Canucks games from this past weekend and look ahead to the Canucks games against the Stockton Heat on Friday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6).

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

