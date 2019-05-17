Charles Hays Secondary School Rugby team. (Submitted Photo)

Playing with the big boys: CHSS’ junior rugby team too good for their league

Coach says this is one of the best high school rugby teams he has seen in Prince Rupert

The rugby team at Charles Hays Secondary School walked off the slippery, wet, rainy grass of the Pattullo Field by the Recreation Centre, as quickly as they walked on. Andy Enns one of three coaches for the boys, decided to give the Rainmakers a well deserved day off after they defeated Caledonia Senior Secondary School, Terrace, in an away game for both their senior and junior teams.

On Wednesday night, May 15, the senior team, who played first, won 35-20 followed by the juniors finishing with a 10-5 win. The junior team had a relatively low score because six of their best players had just come off the field, tired, playing alongside the seniors.

“The juniors play at such a high level that when the seniors play we can easily put a bunch of juniors in and they fit right in right away,” said coach Enns.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert rugby player rocks international stage

This was not a one game phenomenon – according to Enns, the juniors have been pairing with the seniors all year. Last week, with home field advantage, the senior Rainmakers beat their Terrace competition 68-0 with multiple juniors scoring against the older boys. The juniors also beat Terrace 52-5 in their own game.

“We have a really well trained Grade Nine core, with a couple of Grade Eights,” Enns said. Currently there are 18 boys on the team with 10 moving between the senior and junior teams.

Enns said the reason for their success is a trip the juniors took to Abbotsford over the Easter weekend where they went through a training camp put on by the Celtic Barbarians North American Rugby touring squad.

READ MORE: Charles Hays Secondary School Rugby team travel to Abbotsford

Rainmakers coaches, Cody Curry and Casey Lennon, began training the boys for camp in February, when normally training season begins after spring break, said Enns.

“They were just all fired up when they got back here [from Abbotsford],” said Enns.

Despite their successes as a team, the boys – junior and senior – will not be able to showcase their talent in playoffs. Enns said living in the Northwest makes it hard for the team to travel due to high transportation costs. Organizing more divisional games is also a challenge due to cuts in the sports program, which only allows them two buses per year instead of four, according to Enns.

The season will come to an end soon, Enns said, with their last game taking place in Prince Rupert on June 8, during the Seafest festivities.


