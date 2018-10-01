Pitch Please! wins Rupert Queens slo pitch tournament

Pitch Please! beat the Diamond Diggers 12-10 in extra innings.

Prince Rupert’s slo pitch fans were treated to another weekend of great weather and games as the city hosted the annual Rupert Queens Tournament on Sept. 29 and 30.

Six teams — including three out of town teams — took the field, where they competed for a cash prize and bragging rights. In the tournaments final game, Pitch Please! held on beat the Diamond Diggers 12-10 in what was a competitive, evenly matched game.

READ MORE: No#1 reigns supreme at Seafest Slo Pitch tournament

“Our girls did amazing, I’m so proud of them,” said Pitch Please! team captain Miranda Shaw. “This is a first year team, and some of our players hadn’t played together so this is really cool.”

Pitch Please! stormed out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the second and two in the fourth, all while holding the Diamond Diggers to only three runs in that stretch to take a 9-3 lead going into the fifth.

The Diamond Diggers struggled to find consistency on offense early, often chasing pitches which led to ground-outs.

As the game progressed however, the team’s coaches urged the players to be disciplined from the dugout, and they were able to chip away at the Pitch Please! lead. The Diamond Diggers scored two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh while holding Pitch Please! to only one run in that stretch to tie the game 10-10 and send the game to extra innings.

Shaw said as the game got closer, she purposefully didn’t tell the team what the score was so they would stay focussed.

“It was just the outs we were keeping track of at the end,” she said.

In the game’s extra inning, Pitch Please! rallied to score two runs after giving up two early outs, and closed out the game behind strong pitching from Sarah Dantzer.

“It feels great to win the game,” said Shaw. “It was very rewarding.”

READ MORE: MVP of the Week – Slo Pitch hits and archeaological digs


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Just Posted

Crashed Canada Post delivery truck causes service delay

Truck ran off the road just past Ridley Island Road early on Oct. 1

Pitch Please! wins Rupert Queens slo pitch tournament

Pitch Please! beat the Diamond Diggers 12-10 in extra innings.

2018 municipal debate primer

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates and format going into tonight’s debate

Missing women honoured along the Highway of Tears

Approximately 50 people attended Stolen Sisters vigil on Sept. 29

Rampage dominate in season opener

The Prince Rupert Rampage beat the Kitimat Ice Demons 5-1 on Sept. 29

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

Most Read