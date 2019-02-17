PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Here’s a look at what happened during the first day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.
Games kicked off in Red Deer this week
Kitkatla holds off upstart Vancouver squad to repeat as champions
All Native Basketball Tournament: Intermediate Finals
The Hydaburg Warriors claimed their fifth straight masters division title Saturday.
Kitamaat held off Similkameen to take the Championship 45-39
Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink
She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget
Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot
Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph
Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife
Games kicked off in Red Deer this week
She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget
All 24 categories will be shown live at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24
Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize
It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected
Gucci said it will hire a global director for diversity and inclusion, a newly created role
The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities