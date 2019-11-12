Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Don Cherry being axed from Hockey Night in Canada for a controversial rant over immigrants and Remembrance Day poppies has drawn the ire of thousands of his fans, according to an online petition gaining substantial steam.

Just shy of 100,00 people had signed a Change.org petition as of noon on Tuesday and their intention is clear: Bring back Don Cherry.

“Don Cherry is a Canadian icon and a symbol of the working class,” Western Standard said in its petition, which was launched Monday.

“He may be politically incorrect, and may not have been as careful as he should have in his remarks, but his offence does not warrant firing,” the petition reads.

The petition also takes aim at Sportsnet and CBC, criticizing the media companies for giving into “a mob of Liberals and Twitter activists.”

WATCH: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

During Saturday’s Coach’s Corner segment, Cherry said that immigrants don’t wear poppies and don’t support veterans while referring to newcomers as “you people.”

A number of organizations including the Canadian Legion, as well as Hockey Night in Canada sponsors such as Budweiser, were quick to condemn his comments. Co-host Ron MacLean apologized for staying silent – at one point flashing a thumbs-up – after Cherry’s rant.

The Canadian Broadcast Standards Council was inundated with complaints over Cherry’s comments, it said on its website. The regulatory organization said it also received a large number of complaints about the firing, but noted that it does not overlook those kinds of matters.

“The CBSC has no jurisdiction over the employment or operations matters of its member stations, nor can it require a station to remove an on-air host,” the statement reads.

Sportsnet network president Bart Yabsley announced that Cherry was being removed from his position on Monday.

But as thousands of sports fans are calling for Cherry to be allowed back, others are already placing bets on who will replace him in the popular first-intermission segment. SportsBettingDime.com has listed Brian Burke as the favourite.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Just Posted

Metlakatla “breaking the glass ceiling” with seniors’ housing

Grand opening for Cedar Village Seniors’ Housing in Prince Rupert

Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

UPDATED: Only solider to die in Prince Rupert during WWII gets permanent memorial

Heart of Our City | The humble automotive mechanic next door

Frank Repole has been sponsoring Prince Rupert his whole career

Rainmakers rugby makes the trip to Kamloops for Sevens tournament

Competition is the largest of its kind in the country

Old Timers Tournament begins its third decade of action in Prince Rupert

Rupert teams take on visitors from Haida Gwaii, Kitimat, Terrace, Hazelton and Smithers

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Most Read