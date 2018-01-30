The Peewee Seawolves went 3-1 on the road this weekend (File photo)

Peewee Seawolves go 3-1 on the road

The Peewee Seawolves went 3-1 over the weekend on a roadtrip to Smithers on Jan. 27 and 28 as the team continues to prepare for upcoming zones competition.

The Seawolves went 1-1 on their opening day recording a dominating 15-1 victory of Burns Lake and losing to Smithers 5-2. The Seawolves were in command of their game against Burns Lake from the start, registering 10 first-period goals off of scores from Logan Hughes (4), Josh Leighton (2), Jaden Andreesen (2), Callas Pierce and Kobe Ikari. The Seawolves extended their lead in the second behind goals from Gavin Magnussen and Andreesen and in the third, goals from Leighton (2) and Hughes capped off the victory.

“We didn’t have much puck luck in Smithers,” said coach Jamie Lowe. “I think we hit five posts in that game.”

The Seawolves game against Smithers was more difficult, as neither team were able to score in the first period, and Smithers scored two in the second to take a lead into the third. Jordan Mack scored two goals for the Seawolves early in the third period to tie the score, but the team was unable to hold off Smithers, who scored three more goals down the stretch to take the victory.

On Jan. 28, the Seawolves recorded a pair of lopsided victories against the Houston Flyers, beating them 12-1 and 14-1. Roark Helland, Josh Leighton (4), Kobe Ikari, Gavin Magnusson, Logan Hughes (2), Callas Pierce, Aarman Brar and Wyatt McDonald were the scorers for the Seawolves in the first game. Josh Leighton (3), Logan Hughes (3), Callas Pierce (2), Roark Helland, Kobe Ikari, Jorian Mack, Noriko Ikari, Gavin Magnussen and Bryce Dixon were scorers in the second.


