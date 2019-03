Calm sunny weather enticed a few paragliders to test their gear at the Terrace ski hill

Jupiter MacDonald paraglides over Shames Mountain on Saturday, March 9. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Sunny blue skies on Saturday were too inviting for paragliding enthusiasts at Shames Mountain.

On March 9, a few paragliders hiked to the top of the dome and skied off, enjoying a six to eight minute flight. Jupiter MacDonald landed in the lower parking lot. After the lifts were closed a couple of other paragliders landed near the lodge, with an après-ski audience to cheer them on.

READ MORE: ‘Avalanche Awareness Days’ emphasize backcountry safety at Shames

Shannon Lough | Editor

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send ShannonLike theonFollow us on

Jupiter MacDonald paraglides over Shames Mountain on Saturday, March 9. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)