Prince Rupert FC took on Smithers in their opening game of the Davis Cup in Terrace, narrowly falling on a penalty shot. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Pair of Prince Rupert sides compete at Davis Cup

Prince Rupert FC men’s team and Kaien Island FC unable to break through in Terrace

Prince Rupert’s men’s soccer teams found themselves in tough at the Davis Cup in Terrace last weekend, both suffering some difficult defeats before bowing out of the tournament.

The Prince Rupert FC men’s squad and Kaien Island FC were both part of the 12 team tournament draw. Expectations were high for PRFC after they had a strong third place showing at the Haisla Annual Soccer Tournament last month.

Kaien Island kicked off the tournament with the early Friday night game as they dueled against Gitanyow. Backed by a pair of goals each from Elias Tsakonas and Konur Erkan, the Rupert side came away with a decisive 7-3 victory to kick off the competition.

This earned them a Saturday morning date with Terrace side Northern FC, who were able to dispatch their Prince Rupert neighbours 2-0. Dropped down into the Loser’s Bracket, Kaien Island were knocked out later that afternoon after falling to the Haisla Braves out of Kitimat.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club finishes third in Kitimat

PRFC took to the field early Saturday afternoon against Smithers, who had defeated the Terrace Northmen earlier in the morning. Both teams traded half chances in the opening half as the game went scoreless into the break.

Prince Rupert FC takes on Smithers in their opening game. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

With both teams looking for a breakthrough in the second half, the tension finally gave way when a Smithers player was fouled in the box. There was no mistake made on the ensuing penalty kick, and it would be all Smithers would need to come away with the 1-0 victory.

Both the temperature and tempers flared after the match, as PRFC players argued over who was at fault for the costly penalty. As cooler heads finally prevailed, the team regrouped in anticipation of their early evening match against Inter Sask in the Loser’s Bracket. There was no shortage of offense this time around, as PRFC cruised to a 5-0 win.

The men would not be able to survive Sunday however, and like Kaien Island FC they too fell to Northern FC 2-0.

“We couldn’t overcome a slow start, and injuries had a big part in the loss,” Vern Barker of PRFC said. The team had been reduced to just one substitution for the game.

“I’m certain our fate would have been different without key players going down to injury,” Barker said.

READ MORE: MVP of the Week: “Forge”ing a soccer future in Prince Rupert

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Third place for Prince Rupert women at Davis Cup

Just Posted

Beware of CityWest email impostors

The Prince Rupert telecom company is warning customers about fraudulent emails

Pair of Prince Rupert sides compete at Davis Cup

Prince Rupert FC men’s team and Kaien Island FC unable to break through in Terrace

Third place for Prince Rupert women at Davis Cup

PRFC wins trio of games, but bested by rival Terrace Providers

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern BC to Juneau

The 800 mile trip took 55 days

Prince Rupert resident wins $25,000 in Wild Duck Race

Tickets were almost sold out this year, raising around $40,000 for Terrace Rotary

VIDEO: Women in the Wind: Prince Rupert’s biker chicks are ripping it to Alberta

Prince Rupert’s chapter of women motorcyclists are riding to Alberta for the Canadian rally

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Most Read