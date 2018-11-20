Ottawa Redblacks’ Jonathan Rose (9) is escorted off the field while taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half CFL East Division final action on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. SEAN KILPATRICK / AP

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose has been suspended for the Grey Cup game.

The CFL announced Tuesday that the Redblacks starter has been assessed a one-game suspension for pushing an official during Ottawa’s East final win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Sunday. As a result, Rose won’t be eligible to play in Sunday’s CFL final against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton.

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

“We are extremely reluctant to take an action that could prevent an athlete from joining his teammates for what may be the most important game of his life,” the CFL said in a statement on Tuesday. “But there is an another principle at stake, one which has very significant implications for our league and sport in general.

“If we fail to send a strong signal when there is physical abuse of an official, whatever the circumstances, we risk sending the wrong message to not only the athletes in our league but young and aspiring athletes, coaches and even parents throughout sport. Officials are an important part of athletic competition, responsible for its integrity. While their contributions too often go unsung, we cannot allow them to be disrespected or, worse, abused.”

The Canadian Press

