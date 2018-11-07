Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

A major Canadian newspaper is rejecting a demand from the Ottawa Senators to take down a secretly recorded video showing several players badmouthing the team’s coaching staff.

The Ottawa Citizen says the video, recorded by an Uber driver in Phoenix, Ariz., was circulating on social media when the paper chose to report on it and share it to its website.

Lawyers representing the team sent a letter to the paper today claiming the contents of the video did not contain any information of “genuine public interest” and violated the players’ privacy under Ontario law.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Richardson, says there is public interest in the Senators that extends beyond the team’s on-ice performance.

The lawyers’ letter demands that the Citizen remove the video from its site.

Senators Chief Operating Officer Nicolas Ruszkowski says the team wants to ensure that people’s reputations are not “impaired by voyeuristic journalism.”

Related: Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach
Next story
BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

Just Posted

Government invests nearly $22M in Port of Prince Rupert

Three projects will benefit to improve trade through the north west trade corridor

Harley Riders donate $10,000 to Salvation Army in Prince Rupert

North Coast biker club makes contribution for toys at Christmas

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams to receive 10 per cent stake in Ridley Terminal sale

Sale of RTI coal terminal expected to be completed by summer 2019

Prince Rupert port and DP World faces 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Indigenous athletes honoured at Premier Awards

Regional awards were handed out to youths from Lax Kw’alaams, Haida and Nisga’a nations

VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 85 people dressed up for the black tie event at the Highliner on Saturday

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Just 1% of B.c. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22

B.C. MLA’s meal claim comes at an awkward time

Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day

Purple poppies to remember animals of war

An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

Most Read